Mumbai: Although the number of Covid cases in Maharashtra has significantly dropped in the last few days, nearly 84 per cent of Mumbaikars favoured extension of lockdown till May 31, a survey conducted by LocalCirles, a social media platform showed. Notably, the existing lockdown under the ‘Break The Chain’ order will end at 7 AM, May 15. Meanwhile, around 43 per cent of the respondents also suggested allowing home deliveries of all goods to minimise business disruption and for consumer inconvenience. Also Read - Lockdown in Maharashtra Likely to be Extended Till May 31, Final Decision Soon: State Minister

Citing the findings of the survey, LocalCirles urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to extend the restrictions till May 31. “With the current restrictions in Maharashtra in place till May 14, residents and small businesses from the state have been discussing the way forward on LocalCircles”, Sachin Taparia, founder and Chairman of the online platform said in a letter to CM.

Furthermore, he asserted that 71 per cent of residents feel home delivery of goods should be the primary model to service them during lockdown/restrictions, among others. “I request you (Thackeray) to consider this public feedback and extend the lockdown/ restrictions in the state till May 31,” Taparia added.

Minister Hints At Lockdown Extension

Earlier, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had indicated that the COVID-19 lockdown might be extended beyond May 15. “If the strict restrictions will be lifted then the situation may get out of hand once again. The government is geared up to tackle the third wave and is in the midst of ramping up the bed capacity, availability of Remdesivir and other medical facilities and also to achieve self-sufficiency in oxygen through Mission Oxygen. The government is also increasing the pace of vaccination,” he told a leading portal.

Final Call Expected Tomorrow

On the other hand, the Maharashtra cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, where a decision on relaxing lockdown or imposing stricter curbs is expected to be taken.

“The decision over the lockdown will be taken after discussion in the cabinet. We have been augmenting our health infrastructure during the lockdown to face the second wave and in anticipation of the potential third wave of the pandemic. We have been witnessing good result of the lockdown as cases in Mumbai and other cities have come down”, HT quoted Mumbai’s guardian minister Aslam Shaikh as saying.

Lowest Single-day Spike In Covid-19 Cases In 41 Days

The number of daily coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, which has been reeling under the resurgent pandemic, dropped below 40,000 to 37,236 on Monday for the first time after March 31. Maharashtra’s overall caseload now stands at 51,38,973 while 549 fatalities pushed the toll 76,398, the state health department said.

Maharashtra had reported 39,544 cases on March 31. The state had reported 54,022 cases on May 7, 53,605 on May 8 and 48,401 on May 9.