Mumbai: As the number of coronavirus cases refuses to fall, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an all-party meeting on Saturday to review the current COVID19 situation in the state. If reports are to be believed, CM Thackeray is expected to take a final decision on reimposing a complete lockdown in the state. The meeting comes a day after Maharashtra reported 58,993 fresh corona cases. According to the data released by the state health ministry, the state registered 45,391 recoveries and 301 deaths yesterday. With these new numbers, the total cases in the state stand at 32,88,540, active cases at 5,34,603, total recoveries at 26,95,148 and death toll at 57,329. Also Read - Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Chief Tests Covid +Ve, Hospitalised

Following the spike in the cases and fatalities, Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Vijay Wadettiwar yesterday proposed a complete lockdown in the state. Talking to India Today TV, the minister asserted that all shops and establishments need to be closed to break the chain of the transmission.

“The state is witnessing more than 50,ooo cases every day. If the upsurge continues at same pace, Maharashtra will have more than 10 lakh active cases soon. To avoid such a situation the state must break the chain of transmission by minimising crowding”, India Today quoted the minister as saying. Furthermore, he hoped that the chief minister will agree with his proposal during the meeting, expected to be attended by prominent leaders of the three parties involved in the Mahavikas Aghadi government, leaders of BJP, MNS, API, SP, and others.

Notably, Maharashtra is already under weekend lockdown from Friday evening to Monday 7 AM. Besides, the state is also under a night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am daily when only essential services are allowed to function. Section 144 has also been imposing a ban on gathering of five or more people throughout the day.