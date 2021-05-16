New Delhi: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the Ludhiana district of Punjab, authorities have decided to extend the lockdown like-restriction till May 23. An order issued by District Magistrate Varinder Kumar Sharma said that weekday curfew restrictions from 12 pm to 5 am and weekend lockdown from 12 noon on Friday to 5 am on Monday will continue in Ludhiana. Also Read - Lockdown Extension | How to Apply For E-Pass in Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi And Maharashtra. Step-by-Step Guide Here

Meanwhile, with the rural areas of Punjab showing a spike in the number of cases, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urged the villagers to restrict movement into their villages to only those who are free of the virus. Addressing the people of the state in a Facebook Live telecast, the Chief Minister called for strict measures in the rural areas over the next two months, which he described as extremely crucial. Also Read - Will Delhi Extend Lockdown By Another Week or Will Restrictions be Lifted? Kejriwal Government Likely To Decide Today

“Now the rural areas are seeing a surge in cases, so we need to be very careful,” he said, urging the villagers to conduct ‘thikri pehras’ (community policing) to keep outsiders away and allow only Covid-free people into the villages. Also Read - Bengal Lockdown: Local Trains, Metro to Remain Suspended, No Private Vehicles Allowed on Road Till May 30

Exhorting people to “save your mohallas and villages to save yourself, your families and Punjab”, the Chief Minister asked them not to delay going to the hospitals.

“We have teams of doctors everywhere, approach them if you feel unwell,” he urged them, stressing that delay in going for treatment is leading to people ending up in L3 level.