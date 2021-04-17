Chennai: In a bid to slow down the transmission of coronavirus, the Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) has asked the Palaniswami-led government to implement an intense lockdown in the state for 14 days starting from Sunday, April 18. If reports are to be believed, the doctors’ association has pointed out that the massive surge in corona cases in the state could lead to a huge burden on the healthcare workers. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Patients Complain Of Graft, Corruption In Chennai COVID Facilities

“This would help in overcoming the present crisis. The lockdown, as already experienced, would help in slowing down new cases of COVID-19 as well as provide a breathing space for the logistics preparedness”, The Hindu reported quoting the association. Moreover, it (FOGDA) also urged the state government to lower the age restrictions for COVID-19 vaccinations from 45 years to 18 years since the lethal disease is affecting the youth more.

On the other hand, reports have claimed that the Tamil Nadu government is planning to reimpose night curfew in the state to control the spread of coronavirus. “The state is contemplating night curfew. Besides, further restrictions like closure of gyms are also on the cards”, a source told Times of India.

The developments come days after Health Secretary J Radhakrishna hinted at implementing lockdown-like restrictions in the state. He had asserted that the government may impose some curbs for non-essential activities like restrictions on the number of people attending weddings and funerals. “We need to avoid unnecessary cultural activities and travel. But all this will be done step by step,” he added.