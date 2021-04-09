Chennai: In a bid to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, lockdown-like restrictions will return in Tamil Nadu from April 10, Saturday. Notably, the Edappadi Palaniswami-led government has banned select activities and reimposed curbs like 50 per cent seating capacity at cinema halls to contain the spread of coronavirus. The order to impose fresh restrictions in TN comes after the state witnessed 4,276 fresh corona cases in a day. Earlier Tamil Nadu High Court had warned the state government that the situation appears to be very serious but there is no lockdown yet. As per the reports of ANI, the High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee had highlighted that people are not adhering to social distancing norms or wearing masks in public places. Also Read - FACT CHECK: No, Tamil Nadu Govt Is NOT Imposing Lockdown-like Restrictions in State From April 9 | Read Details

Lockdown-like Restriction in Tamil Nadu: What’s Open, What’s Shut