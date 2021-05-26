Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday expressed his dissatisfaction with the results of the lockdown currently effective in the state, adding that he would take a decision on whether to extend the curbs later. A statement from the office of the Chief Minister said that during the meeting with the political party leaders it was decided to impose the lockdown for a week and then extend it by another week. However, the Chief Minister added, “The present situation is partially satisfactory but not completely satisfactory. We will think over it and take a decision later.” Also Read - Tamil Nadu To Decide On Class 12 Board Examination After Accessing Pandemic Situation

The Chief Minister also urged the people to stay indoors during the strict lockdown and added that steps are being taken to increase the medical infrastructure in the state.

Stalin appealed to the general public to get vaccinated and said that the vaccine wastage was less than 6% in the state. In the statement, the Chief Minister said that since May 7 an average of 78000 people are being vaccinated daily which was higher than the early figures of 61000 a day.

Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu continued to record a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases, but registered an increase in fatalities on Tuesday, logging 34,285 infections and 468 deaths. The new cases took the caseload to 19.11 lakh, while the fatalities pushed the toll to 21,340.

The state has seen a decline in cases since May 21, when it recorded 36,814 cases. On Monday, it reported 34,867 infections. A total of 28,745 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the overall number of recoveries to 15,83,504, leaving 3,06,652 active cases.