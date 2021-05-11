Lockdown in Telangana: In the wake of the exponential rise in coronavirus cases, Telangana Cabinet led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet on Tuesday to take a decision on imposing lockdown in the state. If reports are to be believed, the state government is planning a complete lockdown to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases after Eid, from May 14. Also Read - India Logs 3,29,942 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, Karnataka Tops Chart With Most Infections

“There are reports that suggest that despite certain states imposing the lockdown, there is no decrease in the cases. Against this backdrop, different opinions are emerging on the lockdown. Some sections are arguing in favour of the imposition of lockdown. Under these circumstances, the state cabinet would discuss the pros and cons of the lockdown and also the adverse impact it may have on the ongoing procurement of paddy and it will take a decision,” the Chief Minister’s Office said on Monday. Also Read - How to Take Care of Covid 19 Positive Child | Dr Viswesvaran Balasubramanian

CM Ruled Out Lockdown

Earlier last week, Chief Minister Rao had ruled out imposing lockdown in the State, saying such a move would bring life to a standstill and would lead to the total collapse of the economy. “There is no use imposing lockdown. Since Telangana is the most happening state in the country, 25 to 30 lakh workers from other states are here working. We have seen how their lives were adversely impacted by the lockdown we imposed during the first wave. If they are dislocated, they will not come back,” he had said. Also Read - Delhi Issues Dedicated Covid Helpline For Hospital-Bed, Emergencies

“Moreover, there is bumper yield of paddy in the state. Paddy is stocked in 6,144 procurement centres in the state and they are weighing it. Purchasing paddy is not a simple process. There are lakhs of people involved in the process. What will happen to the workers who came from other states and are working in the rice mills? What will happen to them if there is lockdown? If the workers go helter-skelter, how would one get them back,” Rao had asked.

COVID-19 Cases In Telangana

Telangana has reported 4,826 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over half-a-million while the death toll stood at 2,771 with 35 more casualties. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 723, followed by Rangareddy (324) and Medchal Malkajgiri (305).

The State has 62,797 active cases and nearly 66,000 samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the State stood at 5,02,187 while with 7,754being cured, the total recoveries were at 4,36,619.