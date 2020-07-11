Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: The Yogi Adityanath-led government has imposed lockdown in Uttar Pradesh over the weekend to contain the spread of coronavirus. The state went under lockdown from 10 PM on Friday and the restrictions would continue till Monday, 5 AM. Also Read - Bengali Actor Koel Mallick Along With Her Parents And Husband Test COVID-19 Positive, Family Under Self-Quarantine

Though the authorities claimed that strict rules will be followed across the state during 55-hour shutdown, certain relaxations are still there for the residents. We will not get into the details about all relaxations, instead we will focus only on rules regarding vehicular movements, whether you can travel or take out your 2-wheeler or 4-wheeler vehicles while the lockdown is in effect. Also Read - Coronavirus: In Kerala's Poonthura, Locals Attack And Allegedly Spit at Health Workers

When it comes to norms regarding vehicular movements, this lockdown is no different. Restrictions on outdoor movements will remain in place. The state government in its advisory had clearly stated that operation and use of buses as well as other public transport would remain restricted. Also Read - Why Uttar Pradesh Govt Announced 55-Hour Total Lockdown in State?

However, there will be no restrictions on movement of front-line corona warriors, sanitation workers, door to door delivery employees. Besides, goods carrier vehicles would also be allowed across the state. But, if you do not belong to any of these categories and using your private car/bike, you may face action from the law enforcement agencies for violating norms. However, you can use your private vehicles if you are facing a medical emergency.

Meanwhile, national and state highways will remain functional. Petrol pumps will remain open. But state borders, especially between Noida and Delhi is likely to witness increased surveillance.

Earlier in the day, news agency ANI shared pictures from Delhi-Noida border wherein police personnel can be seen checking vehicles at DND flyway. To cross the border, e-passes issued by the UP authorities will be needed.