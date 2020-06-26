New Delhi: In the wake of rising COVID-19 or coronavirus cases, the night curfew hours in some districts of Uttar Pradesh has been revised on Friday. The administration has revised the timings of the night curfew in –Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Muzaffarnagar. Notably, these six districts are a part of the Delhi NCR Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Clinical Assessment of Patients or Not? MHA 'Contradicts' Delhi L-G

According to the new order, the night curfew will remain in effect in these districts from 8 PM in the evening to 8 am in the morning, instead of the earlier 9 PM- 5 AM timing.

"Those found without mask/spitting in public places to be penalised", Meerut Divisional Commissioner has stated. Besides, movement, except essential services would remain prohibited in containment zones.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that Uttar Pradesh’s eight districts that lie in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) account for about one-third of the active COVID-19 cases in the state as well as deaths linked to coronavirus.

There were a total of 19,557 COVID-19 cases in the state till Wednesday while the number of active cases stood at 6,375, of which 2,166 (33.97 per cent) were in its NCR districts.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a maximum of 654 active cases followed by Ghaziabad (501), Hapur (318), Meerut (248), Bulandshahr (226), Muzaffarnagar (87), Baghpat (77) and Shamli (55), according to the data on COVID-19 shared by the UP Health Department.

The state has so far recorded 596 deaths linked to COVID-19, as per the official data updated till Wednesday. According to the statistics, 186 (31.20 per cent) deaths took place in NCR districts.

The maximum such deaths were recorded in Meerut (76) followed by Ghaziabad (49), Bulandshahr (20), Gautam Buddh Nagar (19), Hapur (11), Muzaffarnagar (7), Baghpat (3) and Shamli (1), the data showed.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, has 75 districts, including major ones like Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Gorakhpur, Bareilly in terms of population and area.

The NCR altogether comprises 23 districts from the three states of Haryana, UP, Rajasthan and the entire national capital territory of Delhi, spanning about 55,083 sq km.