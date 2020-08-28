New Delhi: Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to prohibit social, religious programmes in the state till September 30. Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Kumar Awasthi, said that the Chief Minister in a meeting with senior officers told the district magistrates to not give permission for religious or public programmes till the end of next month. Also Read - Jharkhand Lockdown Extended Till September 31 With Relaxations; Bus Services to Resume in View of Exams

The Chief Minister has also directed the authorities to ensure that the restrictions, including the closure of markets on Saturday and Sunday, were strictly implemented. Also Read - COVID-19: 7-day Home Quarantine Mandatory For Flyers Who Test Negative in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that the state government was planning to impose further lockdown for a fortnight, after the Allahabad HC observed that the measures being taken to curb the spread of Coronavirus in UP are not sufficient. The state government, however, had dismissed the news as “untrue”. Also Read - Punjab CM to Quarantine Himself For a Week After 2 MLAs he Met Test COVID +ve

There were 52,651 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Friday. So far, 1,57,879 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 3,294, showed the data.

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar today recorded 93 new COVID-19 patients, pushing the tally of cases in the district to 7,611. The district remained at 14th position in the state in terms of active cases.

So far, 6,595 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the second highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (18,075), and Kanpur Nagar (10,425), it showed. The death toll in the district stood at 45 with a mortality rate of 0.59 per cent among positive cases, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients improved slightly to 86.65 per cent, it said. Gautam Buddh Nagar (971) stood at 14th position on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases. The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (6,768) followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,097), Allahabad (2,866), Gorakhpur (2,532), Varanasi (1,786), Bareilly (1,410), Aligarh (1,333), Moradabad (1,299), Saharanpur (1,301), Ghaziabad (1,261), Barabanki (1,013), Meerut (992) and Ayodhya (984), according to the data.