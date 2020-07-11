







Load More

New Delhi: Several states have imposed lockdown as the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and number of fatalities continue to rise. While UP went under lockdown for 55-hours from 10 PM last night, triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram was extended for a week to contain the COVID-19 spread. Also Read - Coronavirus in West Bengal: Kolkata Police Seeks to Use Eden Gardens as Quarantine Centre For Its Personnel

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases across the country inched towards 8 lakh mark and the death toll surpassed 21,000. The number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the 11-million mark. Also Read - Lockdown in UP: What About Cars And Bikes, Can You Use Them During Weekend Shutdown? Know Here

Cases have been consistently rising in the country. It took 110 days for coronavirus cases in the country to reach one lakh, while just 52 days more to go past the eight lakh-mark. Also Read - Bengali Actor Koel Mallick Along With Her Parents And Husband Test COVID-19 Positive, Family Under Self-Quarantine

On the other hand, the World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday acknowledged that airborne transmission of the COVID-19 virus can be possible. “The WHO acknowledged that some outbreak reports related to indoor crowded spaces have suggested the possibility of aerosol transmission, such as during choir practice, in restaurants or in fitness classes,” news agency Reuters reported.

The WHO’s statement comes as the overall number of global COVID-19 cases surged to over 12.4 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 559,000. As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 12,461,962, while the fatalities rose to 559,481.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,182,385 and 134,073, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 1,800,827 infections and 70,398 deaths and India is at third position with 793,802 cases.