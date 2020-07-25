Lockdown Extension News: A comprehensive town-wide lockdown will be imposed in Kalimpong Municipality for seven days, starting 9 am tomorrow to curb the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19. West Bengal has so far registered 53,973 COVID-19 cases and 1,290 deaths. Also Read - Maharashtra CM Not Ready to Lift COVID Lockdown Just to Address Economic Concerns

What’s allowed, what’s prohibited Also Read - Delhi Public School Student in Sharjah And Businessman in UAE Help 68 Stranded Indians Fly Home Amid COVID-19

All offices– private and government (except those providing Essential Services, Health Services, Law and Order, Disaster Management, Electricity and others) will remain shut. Also Read - Cinema Halls to Reopen Across Country Next Month? What Will be The Seating Arrangement?

All religious and social activities (except marriages and last rites) will remain prohibited.

All market complexes and shops selling non-essential items to remain shut.

All vehicular movement (except the movement of goods and services and for emergency services) restricted.

Meanwhile, normal life came to a grinding halt in West Bengal today as a complete lockdown was enforced across the state to break the chain of surging novel coronavirus cases. All shops were shut and all modes of transport went off the roads as part of the state government’s plan to clamp restrictions two days a week. A similar lockdown will take place place next Wednesday.