New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the lockdown in her state will continue but the focus will be more on relaxation.

Addressing a press conference, the West Bengal CM said that the Red Zones in her state have been divided into three parts such as Red Zone A, B and C.

While in Red Zone A, there will be no relaxation at all, there will be some relaxation in Red Zone B and some more relaxations will be there in Red Zone C.

Talking about the migrants’ movement, Mamata Banerjee said that 9 trains are coming to West Bengal, one is coming on Tuesday. “We are considering the movement of 100 more trains, we are planning,” she said.

She said many buses are coming to Bengal and more than 90 thousand people have come by bus to the state. “More than 1 lakh have come to the state. There are some issues reported as the authorities from the departing state are not informing us. We have no information,” she said.

She also informed that 13 bus services are being allowed in Kolkata and only 20 passengers will be allowed to move in the state.

However, jewellery, electrical goods, paint stores, some small eateries with take away service will be allowed to operate in the state.

“The meeting was held with DMs, SPs. I have told them lockdown will continue, but we need to focus on relaxation. Our rural economy has also broken,” she said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday spoke to PM Modi through video conferencing and said West Bengal is being unnecessarily targeted over its handling of COVID-19. She also said that she wants to fight the pandemic jointly with the Centre.

In the meeting, she demanded that the Centre formulate a clear strategy to fight the disease.

“On one hand the Centre wants the lockdown to be enforced strictly, and on the other it is resuming train services and reopening land borders,” she told PM Modi.