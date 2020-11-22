New Delhi: In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, new restrictions have been imposed in the most affected cities across the country in a bid to break the chain of infection. Also Read - Rajasthan: Section 144 Imposed in Jaipur; Night Curfew in 8 Districts, No Mask Fine Hiked

While Delhi and Noida reverted to the earlier cap on the number of wedding guests, night curfews, and Section 144 returned in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and others. Also Read - Elderly Covid-19 Patient Plays Violin in ICU to Thank Hospital Staff | Watch Viral Video

Take a look at the new rules imposed by different states in major cities: Also Read - Sustainable Pricing Model For COVID Treatment Could Have Averted Many Deaths: Parliamentary Panel

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) imposed a night curfew in the city limits between 9 pm and 6 am from November 20 (Friday) in a bid to control the spread of the virus.

The curfew will be in force till further orders, said Additional Chief Secretary (Forest and Environment) Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty by the Gujarat government to oversee the AMC”s coronavirus-related operations.

In a statement, Gupta said though the AMC administration is taking various preventive steps, night curfew is needed to contain the spread of the viral infection among people.

Gupta noted that restrictions are needed as people are flocking markets and other places in large numbers, which increases the chances of human-to-human transmission.

Madhya Pradesh: Night curfews came into effect across 5 cities in the state, including Indore and Bhopal from Saturday.

Taking to Twitter MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that there will be a night curfew in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ratlam and Vidisha due to rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. The night curfew started from yesterday until further orders.

During the night curfew in these cities, the movement of freight vehicles will continue and factory workers will also be able to go to work without any restrictions.

Noida: Only 100 people will now be allowed at marriage functions in Noida instead of 200 as the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Friday rolled back the relaxation. Notably, the decision was taken in view of the sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Delhi: There will not be an overall lockdown, but there will be strict surveillance at the markets emerging as COVID-19 hotspots.

The Delhi government also raised the fine for not wearing face masks to Rs 2,000. Besides, consumption of tobacco, spitting in public places, violation of quarantine rules, and not maintaining social distancing will also attract a fine of the same amount.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had reverted to the earlier cap on the number of guests in the wake of a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city. Following the latest order, only 50 people will now be allowed at marriage functions in the capital city.

Notably, the national capital has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28, when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time, and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.