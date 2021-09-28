Assam Lockdown Update: In a bid to revive the COVID-hit tourism industry, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government is working towards lifting all COVID restrictions from November 1 as the state has been witnessing a continuous drop in the fresh corona cases. Addressing a state government programme on the occasion of World Tourism Day, Sarma said that the government is putting all-out efforts on bringing maximum people under the ambit of vaccination.Also Read - Assam Siblings Write to PM Modi and CM Himanta to 'Take Necessary Action' as Their Adult Teeth Weren't Growing and They Had Trouble Chewing Food
He also announced a relief package that will provide ₹2 lakh each to 142 tour operators and ₹25,000 each to 605 guides to overcome losses due to the pandemic. Furthermore, the Chief Minister hoped that COVID would no longer be able to threaten the lives and livelihood of people around the world from 2022, and the tourism industry will witness a major boost. Also Read - Some People Collected Money To Stop Eviction: Assam CM Suspects Third Party Role In Darrang Violence
Sarma also stressed on the need to promote less-explored destinations of Assam for outside visitors and asked the industry stakeholders not to keep the tourism circuit limited to only Kaziranga National Park and other known places.
Currently, the northeastern state has 3,240 active cases. At least 412 new COVID-19 cases were recorded yesterday, 216 more than the previous day, pushing the caseload to 6,01,031.
The COVID-19 death toll in Assam rose to 5,851 after eight more people succumbed to the infection on Monday. The current death rate is 0.97 per cent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.