Assam Lockdown Update: In a bid to revive the COVID-hit tourism industry, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government is working towards lifting all COVID restrictions from November 1 as the state has been witnessing a continuous drop in the fresh corona cases. Addressing a state government programme on the occasion of World Tourism Day, Sarma said that the government is putting all-out efforts on bringing maximum people under the ambit of vaccination.Also Read - Assam Siblings Write to PM Modi and CM Himanta to 'Take Necessary Action' as Their Adult Teeth Weren't Growing and They Had Trouble Chewing Food

He also announced a relief package that will provide ₹2 lakh each to 142 tour operators and ₹25,000 each to 605 guides to overcome losses due to the pandemic. Furthermore, the Chief Minister hoped that COVID would no longer be able to threaten the lives and livelihood of people around the world from 2022, and the tourism industry will witness a major boost. Also Read - Some People Collected Money To Stop Eviction: Assam CM Suspects Third Party Role In Darrang Violence

GoA is working to revive the tourism industry in wake of pandemic situation improving. While taking all precautions including mass vaccination, we’re working on lifting Covid restrictions from Nov 1, I said while attending #TourismDay program by Assam Tourism Dept. pic.twitter.com/BFg2SIDkyl — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 27, 2021

