Lockdown News: Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government on Monday has imposed lockdown in ten districts of the state, including capital city Raipur. Besides, the authorities have declared Raipur a containment zones as the city is the worst-hit by COVID-19 and has been reporting nearly 1,000 cases per day.

An order issued by Raipur Collector S Bharathi Dasan said that to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, it has become necessary to declare the entire district (Raipur) a containment zone. Also Read - Taj Mahal And Agra Fort Reopen Today: Here Are The COVID-19 Guidelines to Follow

Inter-district borders in Raipur will remain sealed during the lockdown period. All offices including Central, state and semi government will remain shut. Social gatherings are also restricted. Also Read - Student of The Year 2 Actor Aditya Seal’s Father Passes Away Due to COVID-19

Besides Raipur, the other districts were lockdown will be imposed till September 28 are Jashpur, Baloda Bazaar, Janjgir-Champa, Durg, Bhilai, Dhamtari, Bilaspur, Bilaspur.

Speaking to reporters, an official informed that medical shops will be allowed to function, however, commercial establishments, including grocery shops will be closed. Milk shops will be open in 2 shifts —6:00 AM-8:00 AM; 5:00 PM-6:30 PM.

Petrol pumps have been directed to provide fuel only to government vehicles and private vehicles engaged essential activities.