Patna: A day after Bihar reported the first case of Omicron, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state will be held on Friday. Amid an ongoing Covid-19 surge, the first case of the new Omicron variant was detected in Patna on Friday. The 26-year-old patient, who had recently returned from Delhi, is a resident of Patna’s upscale IAS colony in Kidwaipuri locality.Also Read - Bihar Reports First Omicron Case, 26-Year-Old Man Tests Positive in Patna's Kidwaipuri

As many states rolled out strict curbs including night curfew over Omicron scare, CM Nitish Kumar is likely to chair the meeting where an elaborate plan to handle the COVID situation in the state will be discussed. “The first Omicron case has been reported in the state. People have to remain alert and vigilant. We will hold a meeting today (Saturday) evening on the rising number of COVID-19 cases,” CM Nitish Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Thursday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said the state was “fully prepared” to handle the third COVID wave while ruling out the probability of bringing back the restrictive measures in the state. This was hours before Bihar reported the first case of Omicron.

“We are fully prepared to tackle the third wave of coronavirus. Yahan abhi koi avashyakta nahin hain” (it is not needed here as of now),” Nitish Kumar said while responding to a question on re-introducing night curfews in the state.

Omicron: What is the COVID situation in Bihar

More than 100 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday in Bihar where the daily rise in tally had, for months, been in double or even single digits. According to the health department, altogether 132 people have tested positive pushing the active caseload to 333, a nearly tenfold rise since a month ago when it stood around 35. No casualties were reported in the state where altogether 12,096 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

Bihar health committee said that the patient went to Delhi to meet his brother who had returned from England recently and tested Omicron positive.

“The 26-year-old person went to Delhi to know his health status on December 21. When he returned to Patna, he underwent RT-PCR test where he also tested Covid positive. The health department had taken his sample for genome sequencing and sent it to the LCDC lab in Delhi. His report came positive on Thursday evening,” the official said, news agency IANS reported. “The patient is under home isolation. We have initiated contact tracing to find out others who may have come in contact with him.”