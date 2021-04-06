New Delhi: As India is facing a new COVID surge, a number of states have already imposed lockdown-like restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus. Lockdown trends have re-emerged in COVID-hit states. In the wake of the restrictions, very less people are looking to go to restaurants, cafes, shopping malls and theatres. According to Google’s latest Mobility Report, travel to parks, the use of public transport, and travel to offices has also taken a hit in March as compared to the baseline — five week period between 3 January 2020 to 6 February 2020. However, the fall in mobility is more steep in states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh as compared to the rest of the country. Also Read - One Dead In Bangladesh As Anti-Lockdown Protest Turns Violent

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India remained above 90,000 for the third consecutive day taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,26,86,049. As per updates from Union Health Ministry, a total of 96,982 cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 daily new fatalities. Also Read - Delhi Night Curfew: No Restrictions on Passengers Going To/From Airports or Railway Stations. Details Here

In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, a number of states have imposed night curfew and lockdown-like restrictions to prevent the spread of the infection. Also Read - Zomato, Swiggy Not Accepting Orders After 8 PM After Maharashtra Imposes New Restrictions

Delhi: On Tuesday, the Arvind Kejriwal government imposed seven hours of night curfew in the national capital with immediate effect but exempted people of certain professions from it. The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city. The DDMA order for curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM will continue till April 30. People travelling during curfew hours for COVID-19 vaccination will require s soft or hard copy of an e-pass which can be obtained from the website www.delhi.gov.in.

According to the order issued by the chief secretary and chairperson of the executive body of DDMA, a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in the recent past along with a high positivity rate has been observed in the national capital. Those exempted from the night curfew include pregnant women, patients, those travelling to and from airports, railway stations, state bus terminus on showing tickets, officials related to the functioning of offices of diplomats, and those holding any constitutional post on the production of valid identity card.

Odisha: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Odisha government on Monday imposed night curfew in 10 districts of the state. Night curfew has been imposed from 10 PM to 5 AM in Sundergarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.

An official told news agency PTI that all activities except essential services are prohibited during the night curfew period and violation of the order will invite punishment under the law.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the heat wave like condition in Odisha, the government Monday changed timings for COVID-19 vaccination at all centres. The vaccination will now be done from 8 AM to 12 noon and 3 PM to 6 PM with immediate effect.

Rajasthan: In an effort to tackle the spike in coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government imposed night curfew and ordered the closure of multiplexes, gymnasiums besides suspending Classes 1 to 9 at schools from April 5 to 19. As per guidelines issued by Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, the government also restricted the number of people at social gatherings to a maximum of 100.

However, college classes, except for final-year students, will remain suspended during the period but students can take their practical exams with prior permission. Nursing and medical colleges will remain functional as earlier.

Maharashtra: On the other hand, the Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. The weekend lockdown will start from 8 PM on Fridays and last till 7 AM on Mondays. Besides, prohibitory orders will be in force during daytime on weekdays, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Except the essential services shops, medical shops and grocery shops, all other shops, markets and shopping malls will be closed till April 30. All these new restrictions will come into effect from Monday 8 pm and will be called ‘Break the Chain’ instead of ‘Mission Begin Again’, a campaign that was launched by the state government for phase-wise reopening of lockdown last year.

(With inputs from PTI)