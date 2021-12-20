Mumbai: As Omicron cases continue to rise across Maharashtra, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked people to refrain from attending parties during the upcoming Christmas, New Year festivities. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has also warned of stringent action against those who violate rules. Issuing a press release on Sunday, the BMC Commissioner stated that the situation has once again gone out of control and has created a lockdown-like situation in many countries of the world.Also Read - As Omicron Takes Hold, Expert Says, 'We Are Sitting Ducks for Next Wave of Covid-19'

“Avoid any kind of crowding, wear masks and follow Covid-19 guidelines. All citizens must also get fully vaccinated,” the press release quoted Chahal as saying. Furthermore, he asked people to strictly adhere to Covid-19 rules in public places such as in hotels, restaurants, cinemas, malls, and other places. “Those violating the Covid-19 rules will be dealt with severely by the BMC’s ward level teams as well as the Mumbai Police administration,” he added.

Earlier on December 14, the Mumbai Police had also issued a notification asking Mumbaikars to stick to COVID-19 rules.

List of fresh restrictions in Maharashtra here:-

As per the guidelines, all eligible citizens are required to complete their inoculation by taking both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed at public places, including public transport.

Full vaccination is mandatory for all employees functioning at public places or establishments as well as all attendees at events or functions.

Appropriate action will be taken against an establishment if the rule is found to be violated.

In close (indoor) halls, only 50% people of the total capacity of those halls must be allowed to attend an event, while in open spaces, only 25 per cent of people of the total capacity of the place must be allowed.

If more than 1,000 people are to come together for any event at an open space, it is mandatory to get prior approval from the local disaster management authority.

All hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, malls, and other government and private establishments must strictly abide by the rules regarding attendance.

Omicron in Maharashtra

With 54 patients, Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron cases in the country. Earlier on Sunday, the state witnessed six fresh Omicron cases. While two of these patients had a history of travel to Tanzania, two others had returned from England and one from the Middle East. All five of them have fully vaccinated and two of these patients were women. Another new patient was a five-year-old boy from Junnar in Pune district, the state health department said in a statement.