New Delhi: Following the Ministry of Home Affairs order allowing migrant workers, tourists, students and other people stranded in different parts of the country to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government is in touch with other states and they would come out with a proper plan in the next one-two days.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal asked migrant workers to stay indoors and follow the lockdown till the time the plan is executed.

In an order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said buses shall be used for transport of such groups of stranded people and these vehicles will be sanitised and will have to follow safe social distancing norms in seating.

In Delhi, there are currently thousands of migrant workers staying at government-run shelters following the lockdown imposed to curb coronavirus.

“The Union Home Ministry has issued an order concerning migrant workers today. We are in talks with other state governments on this issue.

“We will inform you (migrant workers) in the next one or two days once planning is executed and till then, stay home and follow the lockdown,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.