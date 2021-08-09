Panaji: The COVID-induced curfew in Goa which was supposed to end today has been extended till August 16, 7 AM. The details of the new order are yet to be released. Earlier, the Pramod Sawant-led government in Goa had eased certain restrictions put in place and opened a majority of activities. However, many curbs are still in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic.Also Read - Kerala Lockdown Update: Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases, Vijayan Govt Revises Lockdown Guidelines Again. Read Details Here

The auditoriums, spa and massage parlors, cinema halls, river cruises and water parks are yet to be thrown open for the public. Also Read - 'Lockdown Will be Imposed Immediately if...', Delhi Health Minister Makes BIG Statement. Read on

Notably, Goa, which is a major tourist attraction for both domestic and international travelers, has been registering nearly a hundred COVID-19 cases every day over the last few days. Yesterday, the coastal state saw 69 fresh cases after which the overall COVD caseload mounted to 1,71,883. The fatality count reached 3,160 as one more person succumbed to the infection. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Latest Update: BBMP Now Takes BIG Decision to Combat COVID Spread. Read Details Here

On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has hit out at BJP government in Goa, saying that the Pramod Sawant administration has not formulated any plan to prevent the possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. “The state government is not preparing appropriately for the impending third wave. The first week of August has seen almost 100 cases of COVID-19 infection daily, with two per cent positivity rate,” AAP’s Goa convenor Rahul Mhambre said in a statement.

Referring to the COVID-19 figures, the AAP leader said,”The chief minister, who had very loudly proclaimed that 100 per cent vaccination target will be achieved by the month of July, has now moved the target to September. The Sawant government has not chalked out any plan on preventing the third wave from hitting the state or not made any announcements as to how they will prevent a repeat of the tragedy of the second wave.”

(With agency inputs)