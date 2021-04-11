New Delhi: With the coronavirus situation spiralling out of control, several states reimposed lockdown-like restrictions in some of their cities and districts to combat the further spread of the contagious virus, which has killed nearly 1,70,000 people. Notably, the country on Sunday recorded the highest single-day surge since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 1,52,879 fresh cases were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the active COVID-19 cases to 11,08,087. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state by coronavirus as its tally has crossed the 33-lakh mark. Continuing in the 50,000 range, the state reported 55,411 new Covid cases on Saturday, down from 58,993 on Friday. Also Read - Kerala Tourism Industry Hit Due to Re-surge in Coronavirus Cases, Businesses Complain of Losses

Lockdown 2021: List of States That Have Reimposed Restrictions And May go Under Lockdown

Maharashtra: After an all-party review meeting, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that "there is no alternative to a complete lockdown" and said that a decision on this would be announced in a day or so. The Chief Minister asserted that if state-wide lockdown will be reimposed, all issues of poor, labourers and daily-wagers will be addressed. "It will be ensured that the poor and the working class people won't suffer while imposing strict restrictions," Thackeray said, hinting at implementing tough curbs.

Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government late on Saturday night issued fresh guidelines, prohibiting all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings till further order. According to the new guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), all cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

The guidelines also said that swimming pools in Delhi will remain closed, except for training of sportspersons participating in national/global events. Delhi Metro and DTC and cluster buses will run with 50 per cent of their capacity, the order stated.

The guidelines also added that marriage-related gatherings will allowed with the participation of up to 50 persons. Restaurants and bars will be allowed with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity. The authorities added that colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed in Delhi in view of the rising the number of Covid-19 cases.

Uttar Pradesh: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has announced night curfew in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Bareilly districts to break the chain of transmission. Besides, it has decided to prohibit the entry of more than five persons at a time in all religious places. The Chief Minister imposed fresh restrictions by capping the number of devotees entering a religious place at a time. The move is significant considering that the festival of ‘Navratri’ is scheduled to begin on Tuesday and the month of Ramzan will commence from Wednesday. Directions have also been issued to limit the number of staff in the government and private offices to 50 per cent of the total capacity.

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh government has extended the weekend lockdown across 11 districts. Lockdown will be extended till April 19 in Barwani, Rajgad, Vidisha, Indore city, Rau Nagar, and Mahu Nagar, Shajapur and Ujjain. Besides, a 10-day lockdown will be reimposed in Balaghat, Narsinghpur, Seoni Jabalpur from April 12. Earlier, the government had announced lockdown for eight-day in Chhindwara. A 6-day lockdown has been reimposed in Betul Khargone, Ratlam and Katni from the night of April 9.

Karnataka: A 10-day corona (night) curfew has been imposed in 7 districts of Karnataka including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi and Manipal between 10 pm-5 am from April 10. The restrictions will remain in place till April 20. “As corona is spreading, we have taken this measure to control it. We are not imposing any lockdown”, CM Yediyurappa had stated. He had asserted that if things don’t come under control, the government may have to extend it (curfew) to the entire state.