New Delhi: Weeks after easing restrictions, the Mizoram government has reimposed a week-long lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area as COVID-19 cases witnessed a sharp increase. An official notification said that the restrictions will be in force from July 18 till midnight of July 24. Notably, the Mizoram government had lifted curbs in the AMC area last week from June 30.Also Read - 1st Covid Positive Case Reported From Olympics Village in Tokyo. Details Here

“Lockdown or other stringent restrictions may be imposed in other parts of the state by deputy commissioners depending on the coronavirus situation. The order said the trajectory of positive cases continues to rise with the daily average of new infections growing steadily from 55 in April to 202 in May to 381 in the first fortnight of July. With the majority of fresh cases being reported from the AMC area, the imposition of total lockdown is necessary to curtail a further surge”, the order said. Also Read - Kerala Unlock: Sabarimala Shrine Reopens, 5000 Devotees To Be Allowed Daily

Mizoram Lockdown: List of Restrictions/Relaxations Also Read - Tripura Imposes Weekend Curfew, Extends Day Curfew in Agartala & 11 Other Towns. Check Full Details Here

Essential services including water and electricity will function.

Healthcare and LPG distribution will function.

All shops will be closed in the AMC area except those dealing with essential commodities.

All schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will remain shut.

All kinds of gathering are prohibited.

COVID-19 Cases in Mizoram

Mizoram continued to register a surge in COVID-19 cases as 483 people including 127 children, tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the state’s tally to 26,690. Aizawl district reported the maximum number of new cases at 279, followed by Kolasib at 59, Lunglei at 52, Mamit at 36, Lawngtlai at 28 and Siaha at 27.

One patient has travel history, while the remaining 482 were found to have contracted the infection locally. Mizoram currently has 5,741 active cases, while 20,829 people have recovered from the infection.