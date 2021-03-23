Bhubaneswar: The campus of premier B-school Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) was sealed on Monday after 45 students of the Institute tested positive for coronavirus. Following this, Odisha Chief Minister has called a review meeting today to assess the coronavirus situation in the state. The meeting will be attended by top officials, collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) across all districts. Also Read - Germany Extends Lockdown Till April 18, Urges Citizens to Stay At Home During Easter Celebrations

"45 cases have been detected from within a campus. Travel history of all of them is being tracked," Indian Express quoted Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena as saying. On being asked if the government is mulling imposing lockdown-like restrictions in the state, Jena asserted that a final decision the same will be taken after observing the situation.

He, however, informed that covid management committees will be activated again at village levels. Besides, sarpanchs and ASHA and Anganwadi workers will be asked to keep watch on people entering villages.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation also issued an order after 45 students of XIMB contracted the virus. As per the order no one is allowed to enter inside or go outside the campus except authorized persons of the civic body. Essentials and medical requirements will be supplied by the civic body officials.

Read Full Notification Here:

Notably, XIMB resumed classes after the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government allowed the reopening of education institutions in last month.