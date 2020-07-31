Aizawl: To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, the Mizoram government on Friday extended state-wide partial lockdown till August 31. During the lockdown period, all international and inter- state borders will continue to remain closed, barring three entry points — Vairengte and Bairabi on the Mizoram-Assam border and Kanhmun on the state’s border with Tripura, which will be opened for the movement of commodities, the government said in new guidelines.
Night curfew will be imposed in all district headquarters between 8.30 pm and 4.30 am. Apart from that, section 144 will remain in force, i.em assembly of more than five people is prohibited in all the district headquarters.
The new guidelines, however, allowed inter-district and intra- state movement for commercial and private vehicles. Business, shops and commercial activities will be allowed with strict adherence to social distancing norms.
As per the new norms, Lengpui airport will continue to operate during the extended lockdown. However, in Aizawl Municipal Corporation area, vehicles will ply on a rotation basis based on the registration numbers. Also Read - No Shutdown in These Four Districts of Uttarakhand This Weekend; Here's Why
All educational institutions and coaching centres will remain closed. But training institutes under the Centre and the state government will be allowed to open with strict adherence to the SOP issued by the central government. Also Read - Lockdown Extended Till August 31: These States to Impose Total Shutdown Amid COVID-19 Outbreak | Full List
Though religious congregations and other large social gatherings are continued to be prohibited, the fresh guideline allowed morning church prayers, wedding function, funeral, anniversary celebrations, political and other social events with a maximum attendance of 50 people. Also Read - Lockdown Extended in This State Capital Till August 7 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak | Tough Measures to be Implemented For a Week
Games and sports practice, book release function and other related events are also allowed with a maximum of 25 people in attendance.
Gyms will be allowed to open from August 5.