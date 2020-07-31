As per the new norms, Lengpui airport will continue to operate during the extended lockdown. However, in Aizawl Municipal Corporation area, vehicles will ply on a rotation basis based on the registration numbers.

All educational institutions and coaching centres will remain closed. But training institutes under the Centre and the state government will be allowed to open with strict adherence to the SOP issued by the central government.

Though religious congregations and other large social gatherings are continued to be prohibited, the fresh guideline allowed morning church prayers, wedding function, funeral, anniversary celebrations, political and other social events with a maximum attendance of 50 people.

Games and sports practice, book release function and other related events are also allowed with a maximum of 25 people in attendance.

Gyms will be allowed to open from August 5.