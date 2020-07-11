Uttarakhand Lockdown News: Following rapid surge in COVID-19 or coronavirus cases, area under Kashipur Municipal Corporation has been placed under complete lockdown. As directed by district authorities, lockdown was imposed starting 10 AM today till midnight of July 12-13. Also Read - Mohena Kumari Singh Finally Tests Negative For COVID-19, Expresses Her Gratitude For Doctors And Healthworkers

Movement of people will be restricted and only essential services will be allowed in the area till the midnight of Monday.