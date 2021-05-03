Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to impose a ‘partial curfew’ across the state starting May 5 for two weeks to curb the recent surge of COVID-19 cases. Lockdown-like restrictions will be in place in Andhra Pradesh from 12 noon to 6 am. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Lockdown: Curfew Ordered in West Godavari District, Anantapur Under Complete Lockdown

Shops would be allowed to open daily from 6 am to 12 noon, with prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in force.

After 12 pm, only emergency services would be allowed as curfew would be clamped till 6 in the morning.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this decision at a high-level COVID review meeting on Monday, official sources said.

For the past few days, night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am is in force in the state to contain COVID-19.

But with the number of cases growing in record numbers daily, the Chief Minister decided to impose further restrictions to break the chain, the sources said.

(With inputs from PTI)