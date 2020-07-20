Lockdown Extension News: In the wake of deteriorating situation due to COVID-19 pandemic, Sikkim government has decided to impose a week of complete lockdown in the state. The lockdown will be imposed from July 21. Also Read - Anupam Kher's Mother Gets Discharged After COVID-19 Treatment, Actor Posts an Emotional Video Thanking Fans For Their Prayers

All government and private offices, shops, gyms, malls, business establishments and educational institutions will remain closed during the lockdown period. Besides, the movement of private vehicles including two and four-wheelers will also be prohibited.

Sikkim's tally of coronavirus has reached 283. Of the total cases, 191 are active and 92 are cured.

Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Mizoram along with Andaman and Nicobar Islands have zero per cent fatality rate while 14 states and UTs have a CFR of less than 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, with the highest single-day spike of 40,425 cases in past 24 hours, India’s COVID tally reached 11,19,043 and the death toll touched 27,497 with 687 fatalities. India continues to be the third worst-hit country after the US and Brazil, and in the last 24 hours, 32,56,059 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continued to expand.