Lockdown 2021: A 38-hour complete lockdown will be implemented in Jharkhand with some relaxation starting Saturday. The lockdown will be imposed between 4 pm on Saturday and 6 am on Monday. During the period, all shops in the state, including those selling fruits, vegetables, grocery items will remain closed.

"We have been successful in breaking the chain of the coronavirus. So, we will continue the effort. In this regard, we have decided for a complete lockdown from 4 pm on Saturday till 6 am on Monday," Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta said, adding that shops' opening time has been extended by two hours in all districts, barring Jamshedpur.

Earlier on June 9, the Jharkhand govt had issued a circular and extended restriction till June 17. The lockdown was first imposed on April 22 in the name of 'Health Safety Week'.

List of restrictions/relaxations during the 38-hour lockdown

All shops in the state, including shops selling fruits, vegetables, grocery items, sweets and eatables shall remain closed from 4 p.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Those travelling to hospitals, nursing homes, vaccination centers and for Covid-19 tests will be allowed to travel.

Medicine shops, diagnostic centres, clinics, hospitals are permitted to operate as usual.

Petrol pumps, LPG outlets, CNG outlets are allowed to open.

Shops dealing in shoes, clothes, cosmetics and jewellery will remain shut in Jamshedpur.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools, and parks, among others would also remain close in the state.

Jharkhand’s COVID-19 tally rose to 3,42,774 as 293 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 5,081. East Singhbhum district reported the highest number of new cases at 67, followed by 30 in Ranchi and 22 each in Chatra and Hazaribag. One fresh fatality each was reported in Ranchi, East and West Singhbum, Dhanbad and Pakur. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.20 per cent. However, the state’s mortality rate of 1.48 per cent remains higher than the national average of 1.20 per cent.