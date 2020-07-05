Lockdown News: To contain the spread of coronavirus, a number of states have imposed complete shutdown in certain cities. Starting from Odisha and Tamil Nadu to Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, these states have taken strict measures in these cities to break the chain of the virus. However, they have allowed the essential services to function during this time. Also Read - Lockdown 2.0: These Services Are Available in Karnataka From Today

Cuttack (Odisha)

Amid rising cases of coronvirus, the Odisha government on Saturday declared a complete shutdown in Cuttack till July 8. During this time, all non-essential shops will be closed and non- essential travel will be prohibited.

Issuing a notification, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) said grocery, vegetable and milk shops can remain open from 5 AM to 6 PM while strictly adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols. The development comes as Cuttack’s COVID-19 tally surged to 116, including 92 active cases.

Sambalpur (Odisha)

Apart from Cuttack, the Sambalpur district administration has also announced a one-day shutdown on Sunday to contain the spread of the virus. As per notification from the district administration, the restrictions will be imposed on vehicular movement and non-essential services.

Madurai (Tamil Nadu)

Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday has extended complete lockdown in Madurai till July 12. Prior to this, the state government had announced complete lockdown in areas within Madurai Corporation limits, Paravai Town Panchayat and rural blocks of Madurai East, Madurai West and Thirupparankundram from June 24 to July 5.

Issuing a notification, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said essential services will continue during the lockdown and no kind of activities shall be permitted in containment zones.

Just a few days ago, the state government announced that there will be a complete shutdown on all the four Sundays in July throughout Tamil Nadu.

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh)

After 40 new cases were reported, the Ballia district administration in Uttar Pradesh has imposed complete lockdown in Ballia city and surrounding areas from July 3 to 10.

The development comes as the city in the past 10 days has reported 42 cases with 30 of them without travel history.

Issuing an order, District Magistrate Hari Pratap Shahi said all localities in the city and surrounding areas have been declared containment zones and said there will be restriction on people’s movement. However, only people involved in providing essential services will be exempted.

Itanagar and Naharlagun (Arunachal Pradesh)

Taking preventive measures, the Arunachal Pradesh government has also on Saturday announced a week-long complete lockdown in Itanagar and Naharlagun from July 6.

As per announcement from the state government, the complete lockdown will be imposed at 5 AM on July 6 and till 5 PM on July 12.

Issuing the order, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar said that there will be certain exemptions which would be announced on July 5, Kumar said.

The twin towns of Itanagar and Naharlagun, which are also known as Capital Complex region, have seen a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases of 89 so far. Of the 89 cases, 81 are active while eight people have recovered.

With 20 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Saturday, the ttal tally in the state stands at 252.

Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has on Saturday enforced strict lockdown in all containment zones in the state, especially Bengaluru, to check the further spread of coronavirus.

The move was taken as 1,839 new corona cases were reported during the last 24 hours. The total tally in the state has gone up to 21,549, including 11,966 active cases and 9,244 cured patients. The state’s death toll increased to 335 with 42 more casualties since Friday.

On the other hand, Bengaluru alone accounted for 1,172 new cases, taking its tally of positive cases to 8,345 and active cases to 7,250 with 965 discharged patients till date.