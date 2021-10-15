Puducherry: The government of Puducherry has extended COVID-19 restrictions in the union territory till midnight of 31st October, 2021. Night curfew will remain in place from 11 pm till 5 am every day in the UT, a government order stated.Also Read - Fully Vaccinated Against Covid-19? You Can Now Travel to US From 8 November. 7 Things to Know

Cinemas and multiplexes will remain closed, while beaches and parks can be open from 5 am to 9 pm. Gyms can operate with 50% attendance and places of worship can allow devotees till 9 pm.

Check full govt order here:

The government of Puducherry extends #COVID19 restrictions in the union territory till 31st October 2021 (midnight). Corona Curfew from 11 pm till 5 am every day in Puducherry. pic.twitter.com/wCFMsfFFqV — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

