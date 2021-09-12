New Delhi: In the wake of a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases in the Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh, the administration has reportedly ordered the closure of cinema halls and water parks as a precautionary measure, indicating that lockdown might be reimposed if infection rates continue to rise.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona Could Hit Karnataka Next Month, Says Technical Advisory Committee; Calls For Strict Enforcement of COVID Norms
Speaking to reporters, district Collector Taran Prakash Sinha said that they are constantly monitoring the figures of its neighbouring state Maharashtra. He ensured that the district is fully prepared to tackle the third wave or corona which is expected to hit the country anytime in September-October.
Furthermore, Sinha appealed to the general public (18 years and above) to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19. He also encouraged people to continue to follow Covid appropriate behaviours such as the use of face masks and maintaining social distance, reported News 18 Hindi.
COVID-19 situation in Chhattisgarh
Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh’s COVID-19 infection count reached 10,04,844 on Saturday with the addition of 24 new cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,558 as no new fatality was recorded.The recovery count in the state reached 9,90,907 after 16 people were discharged from hospitals and 20 completed home isolation. Also Read - COVID-Related Deaths or Not? After Supreme Court's '3rd Wave' Rebuke, Centre Issues Guidelines | Key Takeaways
The active caseload of the state stood at 379. No new cases were found in 17 out of 28 districts. Durg recorded five cases and Bilaspur four. Bemetara and Kabirdham districts have no active cases, while nine other districts have less than five cases, a health official informed. Also Read - Third Wave of Corona: Has it Arrived in Madhya Pradesh? Here's What Experts Say