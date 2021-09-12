New Delhi: In the wake of a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases in the Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh, the administration has reportedly ordered the closure of cinema halls and water parks as a precautionary measure, indicating that lockdown might be reimposed if infection rates continue to rise.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona Could Hit Karnataka Next Month, Says Technical Advisory Committee; Calls For Strict Enforcement of COVID Norms

Speaking to reporters, district Collector Taran Prakash Sinha said that they are constantly monitoring the figures of its neighbouring state Maharashtra. He ensured that the district is fully prepared to tackle the third wave or corona which is expected to hit the country anytime in September-October.

Furthermore, Sinha appealed to the general public (18 years and above) to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19. He also encouraged people to continue to follow Covid appropriate behaviours such as the use of face masks and maintaining social distance, reported News 18 Hindi.