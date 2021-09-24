Lockdown News Today: Claiming that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to impose a complete lockdown in the country from September 23 till October 30, A1 Bharat News, a YouTube channel has shared multiple thumbnails on the video-sharing platform, carrying the logo of renowned news channels like Aaj Tak and ABP News. The screenshot of the false news bulletin is also going viral on social media.Also Read - States To Provide Compensation Of Rs 50,000 To Families Of Covid Victims: Centre Tells SC

However, when govt’s fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, the news turned out to be fake. Debunking the fake news, PIB in a tweet wrote, “A YouTube channel named ‘A1Bharat News’ is making false claims related to lockdown and school closure in the thumbnails of the videos. These videos are misleading. Do not share any such videos or their misleading screenshots.” Also Read - Good News! Western Railways Plans more AC Coaches for Local Train Services in Mumbai

CLAIM: Complete lockdown in India till November 30 Also Read - TCS Planning Changes In Work From Home Model By Year-End. Check Details

FACT: The video is fake. No such announcement has been made by the government of India.

In a bid to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has launched its fact-checking arm in December 2019. It aims to identify misinformation related to the government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms.

PIB also invites people to send their queries, so that fake news can be busted. The government has time and again warned people about such misinformation and asked them to only believe trusted sources.