Raipur: Amid rising coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday hinted at bringing back lockdown-like restrictions across the state to break the chain of transmission. He chaired an emergency-level meeting and asked officials to impose restrictions on major public events to prevent crowding.

"It seems the third wave of infections is approaching. Lockdown will be the last option after various curbs and measures are implemented. A lockdown will be the last option. As of now, efforts are being made to increase testing at airports, railway stations and bus stands as well as adherence to quarantine and isolation practices. If the cases continue to rise even after such efforts, then in the last stage we will head for a lockdown," he said.

He also asked authorities to remain vigilant. "Districts should remain alert. The number of daily tests must increase and all arrangements must be in place in hospitals," CM Baghel added.

Later, talking to reporters after the meeting, Baghel said officials have been told to coordinate with all departments, business sector, industry associations, and other organizations before taking further decisions to deal with the outbreak.

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 290 COVID-19 cases, a steady climb in the daily addition since the 100-mark was breached after several months last week, taking the state’s tally to 10,08,756.