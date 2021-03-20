New Delhi: A morphed image carrying a logo of a leading Hindi news channel is being widely shared on social media, falsely claiming that the BJP government in Haryana has announced a complete lockdown on weekends to contain the spread of coronavirus. Notably, people are sharing the screenshot of fake breaking news alert on Facebook, Whatsapp, and Twitter after the state is recording almost 1,000 coronavirus cases for the past few days. Also Read - FACT CHECK: Has BS Yediyurappa Announced 7-Day Lockdown in Karnataka Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases? Know Truth Behind Viral Video

When we conducted a fact check, we found that the news alert which is going viral on social media platforms was from August 2020. Notably, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government had announced weekend lockdowns last year to contain the spread of COVID-19. As of now, the Haryana government has not announced any lockdown, restrictions in the state.

Following the viral message, several people took to Twitter and asked the Haryana government to clear the air. “News is spreading that there is lockdown in Haryana every Saturday and Sunday! Can you please confirm the fact of this news? Thanks”, a user asked on Twitter.

@mlkhattar News is spreading that there is lockdown in Haryana every Saturday and Sunday! Can you please confirm the fact of this news? Thanks — Manish Chitkara (@ManishChitkara1) March 19, 2021

@mlkhattar is there any lockdown on every Saturday and Sunday in haryana? — advocate.bhardwaj77@gmail.com (@ABhardwaj77) March 19, 2021

CLAIM: Khattar government has announced lockdown on weekends in Haryana to break the chain of transmission.

FACT: The claim is FAKE.

COVID-19 in Haryana