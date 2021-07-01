New Delhi: India has been witnessing a continuous rise in the covid cases for last few days. On Thursday, India recorded 48,786 new cases of Covid-19 cases and 61,588 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the active case tally in the country to 5,23,257. The top five states which registered maximum cases in the last 24 hours are Kerala with 13,658 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 9,771 cases, Tamil Nadu with 4,506 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 3,797 cases and Karnataka with 3,382 cases. Also Read - Jharkhand Lockdown: State Relaxes Restrictions; Bars, Restaurants, Multiplexes To Open With 50% Capacity | Full List of Guidelines Here

On Wednesday, India registered 45,951 new cases. The country had reported 817 deaths due to the infection, according to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

On the vaccination from, a total of 33.57 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. What can be termed as a major sign of relief, the daily recoveries outnumbered daily new cases for 49th consecutive day. The coronavirus recovery rate increased to 96.97%. The weekly covid positivity rate remained at 2.64%. Daily positivity rate at 2.54%, less than 5% for 24th consecutive days.

However, as a precautionary measure, states have imposed fresh restrictions to control the spread of the virus which could invite the third wave of pandemic.

Odisha Government Extends Lockdown Till 16 July

The Odisha government on Wednesday announced to continue partial lockdown in the state for another 15 days till 16 July.

The weekend curfew would be lifted from 20 districts that have a positivity rate of less than 5%

Night curfew will continue in all districts

The state government has divided the 30 districts into A and B categories.

Twenty districts where the test positivity rate (TPR) remains less than five per cent are in the A category

While the remaining 10 coastal districts, where the number of cases is high, are in the B category.

West Bengal Government Extends Lockdown Till 15 July

South Dum Dum Municipality has decided to keep all markets and standalone stores in its area shut for thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays till July 14

In other urban areas in South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Howrah, the closure of markets might be extended with intermittent reliefs as market closures have started showing results.

In South 24 Parganas, 15 markets in Sonarpur-Rajpur municipality are currently shut.

The West Bengal government extended restrictions across the state till July 15

All beauty parlors salons will stay open from 11-6 pm.

Offices to stay open with 50 per cent strength and all staff members and customers have to be vaccinated.