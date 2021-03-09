Lockdown in Maharashtra: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19, the Nashik district administration has imposed a weekend lockdown with multiple restrictions. The lockdown will come into effect from today. The development comes after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the situation in the state. The district administration has stated that no weddings will be allowed from March 15. However, there will be no restriction on organising functions which had got permission earlier. The administration clarified that no new nod would be given. Also Read - India Women vs South Africa Women Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI: Luus, Goodall Steady South Africa After Early Jolts

-Essential services will be allowed

-Restaurants will be shut by 9pm.

-Takeaway permitted till 11pm.

-Schools, colleges, coaching classes will remain closed in Nashik city, Malegaon.

-Temples, Mosques to remain open till 7 PM. On weekends, places of worship will remain closed.

-Scheduled examinations such as UPSC and MPSC will be conducted as usual.

Lockdown in Than Till March 31

Meanawhile, a lockdown has been imposed in 16 hotspots in Thane district of Maharashtra by the civic administration from March 13 to March 31, 2021. The order, issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, said the decision was taken due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in these areas in the past few days.