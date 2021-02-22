New Delhi: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has clearly warned the people of the state that a fresh lockdown will be imposed in the state of they fail to wear face masks and follow corona-appropriate behaviour. In his televised address, he said that people should follow ‘Mi zababdar’ (I am responsible) campaign. “In the war against the virus there is no sword as yet but face mask is the only shield. Vaccination has begun. Trials of two more vaccines are on. It is only after that common citizens will get doses,” he stated. Also Read - Pune: Micro Containment Zones Likely to Return in District Soon, But no New Lockdown on Cards | Read Details

List of districts where restrictions have been re-imposed

-Amravati

-Nagpur

-Mumbai

-Pune

-Pimpri Chinchwad

-Nashik

-Aurangabad

-Thane

-Navi Mumbai

-Washim

-Buldhana

-Kalyan-Dombivli

-Akola

-Yavatmal

What Are The Restrictions in Mumbai?

Those buildings which have more than five Covid-19 patients will be sealed, the BMC said in a guideline issued on February 20. The state government has deployed marshals to enforce mask-wearing and social distancing at public and religious places. As per the guidelines, 300 marshals will be hired to keep an eye on people traveling in local trains without face mask.

Stamps will be put on back of the hands of the patients staying in home quarantine. Besides, additional marshals will be hired to keep an eye on violators in Mumbai

The chief minister had asked people to strictly follow government-mandated guidelines on masks and social distancing or be prepared to face another round of lockdown. Is there a challan for not wearing masks in Mumbai? Yes, Mumbai Police will be issuing challans against offenders. The decision to issue a challan for not wearing a mask was announced by Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police in a tweet last night. “Dear Mumbaikars, @MumbaiPolice is now authorised to issue challans to offenders not wearing a mask too. Every time we fined you for not wearing a helmet or seatbelt it was always to remind you of the value of your life & safety. Same for masks. Please take care. You matter to us,” CP Mumbai Police tweeted. What Are The Restrictions in Nagpur? A partial lockdown has also been imposed in Nagpur to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city. Nagpur guardian minister Nitin Raut made the announcement of fresh restrictions today and said that the new COVID guidelines will be in place till March 7.

Like Mumbai, buildings with more than five positive cases will be sealed and people under home quarantine would be stamped on their hands.