New Delhi: Ever since states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra have extended lockdown in some of their districts, in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, speculations are rife that a nationwide lockdown is likely to be imposed in coming days. While the government is yet to make any official statement, social media platforms are abuzz with claims over countrywide shutdown from mid-July.

Uttar Pradesh, country's most populous state imposed 55-hour lockdown across the state from July 10 till 5 AM, July 13. Except essential services, all activities including public transport were strictly restricted.

Similarly in Bihar, 11 districts including capital city Patna underwent lockdown. Strict lockdown measures are being followed in Buxar, Munger, Kishanganj, Motihari, Muzzafarpur, Nawada. The curbs will continue till July 16 as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state with every passing day.

‘Situation Going Out of Hand’

Ram Kripal Yadav, Bihar BJP leader has stated the situation seems to be going out of hand.

Taking a dig at the NDA-led Bihar government, political strategist Prashant Kishor has asserted that containing COVID-19 spread is more important than the Assembly Elections in the state.

NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President has raised concern over holding of assembly elections in Bihar in the midst of the pandemic.

Following all these remarks, rumours doing the rounds on the Internet that the government is mulling over total shutdown. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Earlier last month, a photo was widely circulated on the Internet which claimed that lockdown will be once again in force from June 15. The fake message read that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had hinted towards enforcement of nationwide lockdown from June 15, including a blanked ban on flights and trains.

That claim instantly rubbished by Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Coronavirus creates havoc across India.

Meanwhile, India’s tally of covid-19 cases breached 8 lakh mark in Saturday after the highest single-day spike of over 27,000 cases. While the total number of cases soared to 8,20,916, the death toll reached 22, 123.

It took 110 days for coronavirus infections in the country to reach one lakh, while just 39 days more to go past the five lakh-mark.

Medical experts have pointed to the ramped up COVID-19 testing, now available more extensively and at a reasonable price, as a big reason for the spike in cases recently.

The nationwide lockdown was first imposed on March 25 for 21 days in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The lockdown was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17. It was further extended till May 31.