Mumbai: In a bid to safeguard citizens, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor Kishori Pednekar reportedly asserted that it may decide in 48 hours whether to impose night curfew in Mumbai to contain the spread of COVID-19, as has been done in some other districts of the state. While 7-day lockdown, night curfew, and weekend restrictions have been announced in some cities like Nagpur, Pune, Amravati, and Parbhani, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is expected to announce new curbs for the financial capital tomorrow. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports Over 16,000 Fresh Covid Cases, Night Curfew Imposed in Latur District

Yesterday, officials imposed a night curfew between 8 pm and 5 am in Latur, in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases. During the period all weekly markets will remain closed, however, essential services have been exempted.

Notably, Maharashtra has reported 16,620 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day rise of this year. On the other hand, India’s single-day rise of new cases of Covid-19 on Monday reached the high of the 86-day period. In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 26,291 cases of Covid-19 an increase of 971 cases from Sunday. However, there were 118 deaths in the last 24 hours, a reduction of 43 fatalities from the previous day, the data shared by the Union Health Ministry showed.