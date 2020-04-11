New Delhi: Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan have extended the lockdown until April 30 in a preemptive measure before the Centre decides what to do with the national lockdown, scheduled to end on April 14. But the attempt can’t be effective if other states lift the lockdown in the absence of a binding order coming from the Centre. This is what Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pointed out during the PM’s meeting with the CMs on Saturday. Also Read - Varun Dhawan's Relative Has Coronavirus, Actor Says, 'Until it Happens to Someone You Know, You Don't Take it Seriously'

Why does this make sense?

1. The impact of the infection is not the same across the country. So, while the hotspots might want to extend the lockdown, states which have so far reported single-digit cases might want to lift the lockdown.

2. If some states lift the lockdown, it will be difficult to formulate a policy whether the inter-state borders will be opened or not, whether inter-state transport will be opened or not etc.

3. Ahead of the festive season (Baisakhi, Bihu, Bengali new year), if some states partially lift the lockdown, they must ensure that there will be no religious, cultural gathering. Because though community transfer of the coronavirus has not been proved, it would be difficult to contain the infection even in those lesser-affected pockets.

Ideally, lockdown can be lifted when there is a steady fall of the new cases for at least a period of 14 days, and when the states are ready for rapid and massive scale testing.

Meanwhile, the states are tightening the lockdown already in place, as no decision on what will happen after April 14 has been announced yet. West Bengal, on Saturday, imposed stricter lockdown identifying the hotspots of the infection. Some parts of Kolkata, too, fall under the list of the restricted areas.