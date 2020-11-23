New Delhi: After Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government decided to reimpose the limit of 100 guests at weddings across the state amid a sudden rise in coronavirus cases. Also Read - Lockdown Restrictions Likely to Return in This State Amid Surge in COVID Cases

To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, the chief minister also announced an increase on the penalty for gatherings of more than 100 people at weddings.

CM Gehlot asserted that a penalty of Rs 25,000 will be imposed for having more than 100 people at marriages. " The wedding organisers should also be updated in this context that more than 100 people are not permitted in the wedding function", he added.

Gehlot further directed officials to ensure compliance of all guidelines and orders to contain the spread of the virus.

This comes a day after Rajasthan reported its highest single-day spike of 3,260 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 2,43,936, while the death toll in the state rose to 2,163.

Earlier on Saturday, the state cabinet had decided to impose a night curfew in eight districts where the caseload is high starting from Sunday.

Markets, restaurants, shopping malls and other commercial establishments in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, and Bhilwara headquarters closed at 7 pm. The night curfew in these district headquarters will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am.