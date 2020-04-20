New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced in his latest address to the nation, some offices will start resuming operations from April 20, though the nationwide lockdown will continue till May 3. Also Read - Stuck in Lockdown, Asian Games Boxing Gold Medalist Dingko Singh's Health Worsens After Cancer Relapse

1. All health services

2. All agricultural and horticultural activities

3. Operations of the fishing, aquaculture industry

4. Plantation activities, but with maximum 50% workers

5. Animal husbandry activities

6. Financial sector (Banks, RBI, Markets)

7. Social sector

8. MNREGA works

9. Public utilities

10. Movement of loading and unloading of goods/cargo (intra and interstate allowed)

11. Online teaching, distance learning

Here is a list of what will remain open all over India with effect from 20th April 2020. This will NOT be applicable in the containment zones. Let us all fight together against #Covid19#IndiaFightsCorona#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/d1EG0CMEOa — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 18, 2020

While most of these works, excluding agriculture, fisheries and goods movements, were going on during the first phase of the lockdown, here’s a list of what activities will be allowed from April 20.

1. Supply of essential goods is allowed

2. Commercial and private establishments will be allowed to operate.

3. Industries/industrial establishments (both government and private) will be allowed to operate.

4. Construction activities will be allowed to operate

5. Private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care and for procuring essential commodities and all personnel travelling to their place of work in exempted categories as per the instructions of state/UT/local authority are allowed.

6. Officer of the government of India and offices of the state and UT governments will remain open.

But these won’t be functional in containment zones.