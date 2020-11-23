New Delhi: Amid the sudden spurt in coronavirus cases, the Himachal Pradesh government is planning to impose a few restrictions across the state. The development comes a day after Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over a meeting with the district level officers at Mandi to review the COVID-19 situation in Mandi district. Also Read - Twitter Engagement Rankings: PM Modi or Rahul Gandhi? Sonu Sood or Shah Rukh Khan? Know Who Scored Big

“Keeping in view the upsurge in the COVID-19 cases in the state, the government would consider imposing a few restrictions to avoid social gatherings and ensure that people take all necessary precautionary measures. It is also important to regularly monitor the COVID-19 positive cases kept in home isolation as that number is more than those admitted in hospitals”, the CM said. Also Read - Americans Likely to be 1st to Get Coronavirus Vaccinations by December 11-12: When Will India Get it?

The chief minister further directed to ensure checking of fever and oxygen level of such patients besides educating them to take medicine properly in a regular manner. He also stressed that these patients should be served hot food and water so that their condition does not deteriorate further due to cold. Also Read - Maharashtra Eyes Another Lockdown as CM Thackeray Says Next COVID Wave Will be Like 'Tsunami'

“The health authorities should make efforts to motivate the attendants to attend their patients admitted in the hospitals by providing PPE kits to make patients feel better. COVID-19 patients should be referred to major hospitals at an early stage so as to increase the survival rate,” he added.

He asserted that efforts should be made to hand over the dead bodies of the COVID-19 patients early so as to avoid embarrassment to the family members of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh’s COVID-19 death toll crossed the 500-mark and the total tally of confirmed cases reached 33,701.

A total of 657 patients recovered from the disease, pushing the total number of recoveries to 26,089 in the state. The state currently has 7,070 active COVID-19 cases.