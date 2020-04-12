New Delhi: The nationwide lockdown which was imposed to contain the coronavirus spread expected to be extended till April 30 after a consensus emerged between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of all states, Union Territories during the video conference on Saturday. The development comes as India witnessed a sudden spike in the coronavirus infections with 1,035 fresh COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours across the country. Also Read - 'Jaan Bhi, Jahan Bhi': PM Modi's Strategy in Fighting COVID-19 For India's Prosperous Future

Though the Centre did not directly announce its decision on the lockdown extension, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the meeting tweeted, “PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it.” Also Read - PM Modi Agrees With States to Extend Lockdown Till April 30; Kejriwal Calls it 'Right Decision'

Echoing similar remarks, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa asserted that the Prime Minister mentioned about extending the lockdown till April 30. Also Read - PM Modi Discusses Lockdown With Chief Ministers: States Okay With Extension But Require More Fund

Reports claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address the nation on Sunday evening to announce the decision on extension of nationwide lockdown. Notably, India has been under lockdown since March 24 midnight. The lockdown was scheduled to end on April 14, Tuesday.

During the virtual meeting with the CMs, PM Modi clearly stated that the restrictions can not be lifted immediately.

“The next 3-4 weeks would be critical to determine the impact of steps taken till now to curb the virus spread”, Modi reportedly told the chief ministers.

He also observed that the combined efforts of the Centre and states have helped reduce the impact of COVID-19. On the exit plan from the lockdown, Modi said there seems to be a consensus amongst the states on an extension by another two weeks, but underlined that the government wants to not only save lives but also livelihoods.

The Prime Minister stressed on saving both lives and the economy for India’s ‘prosperous and healthy future’.

“While announcing the lockdown, I had said ‘jaan hai to jahan hai’… Most people in the country understood it and discharged their responsibilities by remaining indoors. And now it is imperative to focus on both aspects, ‘Jaan bhi, jahan bhi’, for India’s bright, prosperous and healthy future”, Modi said, urging the state heads to share all problems without any hesitation as he is available 24*7 to listen to them.

On the other hand, states like Maharashtra, Bengal and Karnataka announced the extension of lockdown till the end of this month.

“Maharashtra will continue to be locked down till April 30. The state will show the way to the country even in these tough times”, said CM Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing a press conference.

He added,”On Monday, we will complete 5 weeks since the first case of Coronavirus was reported in the state. We can say that till now we have been successful in preventing the multiplication of the number of cases up to some extent.”

The West Bengal and the BS-Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government also followed the suit and extended the lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Making the announcement during a media meet at the state secretariat Nabanna, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the decision was taken after a video conference between CMs of different states and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Prime Minister said the ongoing lockdown will be extended in the country till April 30. We all agreed. So I have decided to extend the lockdown till April 30,” she added.