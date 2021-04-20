New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation at this time of coronavirus pandemic and ruled out the possibility of imposing any lockdown in the country. However, he said in his appeal to the states that the lockdown should be the last option to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The address to the nation from PM Modi comes after he interacted with top vaccine manufacturers of the country. In the meeting, the prime minister urged the vaccine manufacturers to continuously scale up their production capacity so that all Indians could be vaccinated against Covid-19 at the earliest. Notably, PM Modi’s address to the nation on Covid-19 comes at a time when the country is seeing a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, while deaths too are increasing. Here are the top quotes from his address to the nation. Also Read - Total Lockdown in Chandigarh Begins Tomorrow, Weekend Curfew From April 23 to 26 | Details Here

1) "India with two 'made in India' vaccines started the world's largest vaccination program. Till now, more than 12 crore vaccine doses have been administered. From May 1, those above the age of 18 years can be vaccinated," PM Modi said.

2) "Work is on to increase the number of beds in hospitals. In some cities, large COVID19 dedicated hospitals are being built."

3) “The demand for oxygen has increased in many parts of the country. The Centre, state govt, private sectors are trying to make oxygen available to all those who are in need of it.”

4) “I urge the states to consider lockdowns only as the last option and focus creating on micro containment zones.”

5) “We are facing the second wave of COVID19 now. I understand the pain you are going through and express my sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones due to COVID.”

6) “The challenge before is big but we have to overcome it with our resolve, courage and preparation.”

7) “I request State governments to urge the workers to stay where they are. This trust given by the states to the workers will help them, and that they will be vaccinated in the city where they are.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had urged vaccine manufacturers to continuously scale up their production capacity to inoculate all Indians in the shortest possible time. Interacting with vaccine manufacturers from across the country via video conferencing, PM Modi said the private sector will play an even more active role in the vaccination drive in the coming days and that this will require better coordination between hospitals and industry.