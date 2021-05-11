New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the ongoing lockdown in the national capital has proved to be successful as the daily rise of COVID-19 cases has gone down. Addressing the media, the chief minister said, “Corona cases are going down in Delhi, so is the second wave. With your cooperation lockdown was successful. ” He also added that Delhi doesn’t have any shortage of ICU and Oxygen beds at present, after the government has increased number of oxygen beds in past few days. “Yesterday we have started 500 new ICU beds near GTB Hospital. Now there’s no shortage of ICU & Oxygen beds in Delhi,” the chief minister said. Also Read - Case Registered Against 35 Samajwadi Party Leaders for Violating COVID norms in UP's Unnao

Further speaking on the vaccination drive in the region, CM Kejriwal said, "Right now, we are administering 1.25 lakh doses every day. We will soon begin vaccinating over 3 lakh people every day. We aim to vaccinate all residents of Delhi within next 3 months. But we are facing vaccine shortage and are left with stock that will last only a few days."

Stating that at present only two companies are producing vaccines, the Delhi Chief Minister suggested that the Centre share the anti-COVID-19 vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other companies in the country to scale up production. He said, "Only 2 companies are producing vaccines and they produce only 6-7 crore vaccines a month. This way, it will take over 2 years to vaccinate everyone. Many waves would have come by then. It is important to increase vaccine production on war footing and frame national plan to vaccinate all."

He added, “Not just 2, several companies should be deployed to produce vaccines. Centre should collect the formula to produce vaccines from these 2 companies and give it to all those companies that can produce vaccine safely. Centre has the power to do this in these difficult times.”