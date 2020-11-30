New Delhi: Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government extended the lockdown in containment zones till December 31, 2020. “The lockdown shall remain in force in the containment zones till December 31, 2020. Only essential activities will be allowed in the containment zones and there will be intensive house-to-house surveillance by surveillance teams formed for this purpose”, the state government said in a statement. Also Read - This State Defers Schools Reopening Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases | Deets Inside

It also announced that schools, colleges, cinema, entertainment parks, etc. will remain closed in the state till the end of this year. Social/political/sports/cultural/religious functions & large congregations are also restricted till December 31.

Besides, it has also been decided that night curfew will be imposed within urban limits of eight district headquarters from December 1 to 31. The towns of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar & Ganganagar will be under night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am, news agency ANI reported.

Last week, the Rajasthan government had decided to impose Section 144 in all districts across the state. The government had also increased the penalty imposed for not wearing masks to Rs 500 from Rs 200 earlier in order to break the chain of transmission.