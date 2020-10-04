New Delhi: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to impose a strict lockdown in 11 Containment Zones till October 31, allowing only essential activities. Also Read - GST Compensation Cess Worth Rs 20,000 to be Disbursed to All States Tonight: Nirmala Sitharaman

After inspecting an APMC vegetable market in Vashi area, that sees around 50,000 footfalls daily, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bhangar said it was observed that some people were violating the COVID-19 prevention norms.

"We will not tolerate this and we are once again warning people to abide by the rules or else, they will face stringent action," he said, adding that the action is not meant to target citizens, but to give them a message to understand the seriousness of the situation.

List of areas where lockdown will be imposed till October 31:

Nerul

Trimurti Sadan in Darave Village,

Vishal Pride at Sector 50

Deepsagar Society at Sec 19

House No. 758 at Sec 20

Shivshakti Apt at Sec 10.

Vashigaon

Sector 31

Vashi

Sector 28

Sanpada

Mahavir Amrut Society at Sec 19

Nivara Society at Sec 3

Airoli

Omkar Society at Sector 10

Dighe

Dattakrupa Apartment

Navi Mumbai has reported over 37,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 800 deaths due to COVID-19.