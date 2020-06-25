Bengaluru: Amid talks about re-imposing lockdown in Bengaluru following the recent spike in Coronavirus cases, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday urged people to cooperate by following the measures put in place for the control of COVID-19 if they don’t want another lockdown or sealing in the IT capital. Also Read - Unlock 1: Maharashtra to Open Gyms, Salons Within a Week; Will Issue SOP Soon; no Decision on Religious Gathering Yet

The Chief Minister added that he will hold discussions on Thursday and Friday regarding the strict measures that need to be taken to control the virus.

"COVID pandemic is increasing, we are making all efforts and we have even sealed some areas. Today afternoon at Krishna (the CM's home office) I have called a meeting with Ministers and officials and will discuss the strict measures to be taken to control COVID," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “Tomorrow noon I have called a meeting of legislators of all political parties from Bengaluru and all Ministers from the city to discuss with them, seek their opinion and take stringent measures.”

Notably, the city is seeing a spike in Coronavirus cases currently. Before things go out of hand, Health Minister B Sriramulu had Tuesday said the government may have to think about imposing lockdown in the city if the situation continues.

Following this several Ministers in the state cabinet on Wednesday had said, any decision on re-imposing lockdown in the city will be taken only after consulting experts. Some reports had even suggested that a decision on lockdown is likely at the cabinet meeting scheduled today.

The Chief Minister said there is no lockdown in the entire city, adding only in a few areas it has been imposed and would continue.

A total of 1,678 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the city till last evening. This includes 78 deaths and 475 discharges.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state which stood at 3,408 as of June 1 has crossed the 10,000 mark on Wednesday with the state capital topping the districts in the infection count.